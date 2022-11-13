The Next Louisville: Youth Talk Education

This is the fourth of several youth talk shows WFPL has planned as part of The Next Louisville, supported by the Community Foundation of Louisville and WE Day Kentucky. In it, students Zina Alyasseri, Zainab Alyasseri, Sean Waddell and Tyce Hall talk education: what they think about what they've learned in schools, which teachers have gone above and beyond and where they feel the local education system has room for improvement.