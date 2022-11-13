The Next Louisville
The Next Louisville project is a collaboration between WFPL News and the Community Foundation of Louisville. In 2019, WFPL is highlighting youth voices—telling the stories of kids, teenagers and young adults in our community.
The Next Louisville: Youth Talk Environment. This is the fifth of several youth talk shows WFPL has planned as part of The Next Louisville, supported by the Community Foundation of Louisville and WE Day Kentucky. In it, students Fernanda Scharfenberger, Bayley Amburgey, Scotty Monteith and Nia Douglas talk about the environment, climate activism and what they'd like to see politicians do to address the climate crisis.
The Next Louisville: Youth Talk Education. This is the fourth of several youth talk shows WFPL has planned as part of The Next Louisville, supported by the Community Foundation of Louisville and WE Day Kentucky. In it, students Zina Alyasseri, Zainab Alyasseri, Sean Waddell and Tyce Hall talk education: what they think about what they've learned in schools, which teachers have gone above and beyond and where they feel the local education system has room for improvement.
The Next Louisville: Youth Talk Mental Health. This is the third of several youth talk shows WFPL has planned as part of The Next Louisville, supported by the Community Foundation of Louisville and WE Day Kentucky. In it, students Emily Slaven and Ariana Tulay have a frank conversation about the stigma talking about mental health sometimes carries, and how they feel their schools have fallen short in supporting students seeking help.
The Next Louisville: Diving Deeper Into Young Adult Homelessness. On May 23, we held an hour-long discussion in our performance studio on young adult homelessness. Joining us were Natalie Harris of the Coalition for the Homeless, Joe Hamilton of the Home of the Innocents and Metro Chief Resilience Officer Eric Friedlander. Also joining us was Jasmine Ellington, who used to be homeless but now has found housing.
The Next Louisville: For Vulnerable Young Adults, Ending Homelessness Requires Dedicated Effort. Young adulthood is a formative phase of life, but for those experiencing homelessness, it can be especially challenging. The number of young adults without housing in Louisville is lower than it was, but local organizations are working to push the figure down even more. And upcoming federal funding is expected to help them do that. In this installment of The Next Louisville, WFPL's Amina Elahi explores why homeless young adults face different challenges than other age groups.
The Next Louisville: This Young Guatemalan Immigrant's Story Is Uniquely Louisville. In this installment of the Next Louisville, just in time for Derby week, we meet a young Guatemalan immigrant to Louisville who found her first job tending horses on the backside of Churchill Downs. This student is part of a local Latino tradition that is uniquely Louisville.
The Next Louisville: Youth Talk Community Service And Volunteerism. This is the second of several youth talk shows WFPL has planned as part of The Next Louisville, supported by the Community Foundation of Louisville and WE Day Kentucky. It features four youth from our community talking about volunteerism.
The Next Louisville: Kentucky Kids And Climate Change. Kentucky youth are mobilizing to take action on climate change. In this installment of the Next Louisville--a partnership between 89.3 WFPL and the Community Foundation of Louisville--we follow a 17-year-old high school student and a 24-year-old community organizer as they try to confront Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over his stance on the Green New Deal, a science-based proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to avoid the worst-impacts of climate change.
The Next Louisville: Black Youth Talk Race And Identity. This is the first of several youth talk shows WFPL has planned as part of The Next Louisville, supported by the Community Foundation of Louisville and WE Day Kentucky; it features four youth from our community talking about race and identity.
The Next Louisville: The Effect Of Violence And Trauma On The City's Kids. Traumatic experiences - like what the Tyus family in Louisville has been through - are associated with long-term consequences, including health problems and behavioral outbursts in school. And trauma can affect YOUNG people more severely than adults. In this edition of The Next Louisville, WFPL's Kyeland Jackson looks at the effects of trauma on young people in Louisville.
The Next Louisville: Roller Derby Helps Local Youth Skate Towards Self-Esteem. The term "contact sport" probably conjures images of traditionally masculine activities like football or men's hockey. But in Louisville, there's another option: the River City Junior Roller Derby team. As WFPL's Ashlie Stevens reports as part of the Next Louisville, the members of this team are young, and predominantly female. And they're learning to embrace their own toughness -- both on and off the rink.
The Next Louisville: Let's Talk About 'Pipeline'. The play "Pipeline" tells the story of Omari, a young black teenager, and the fallout after he shoves a teacher at his elite private school. This hour-long conversation unpacks the larger issues that inform the play, like the so-called "school-to-prison pipeline" for black youth. It includes a conversation with actors Cecil Blutcher, who plays Omari, and Patrese D. McClain, who plays his mother, Nya, as well as a community conversation taped live at Actors Theatre featuring: Darryl Young Jr. of the Muhammad Ali Center; Yvette Gentry — formerly with the Louisville Metro Police Department — who now works with Metro United Way's Black Male Achievement initiative; Sayheed Ashanti, a community activist and the father of four JCPS students; Jaleyah Morton, president of the Black Student Union at Male High School; Holly Houston, a family lawyer in Louisville.