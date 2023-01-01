The Podcast Hatchery
Welcome to The Podcast Hatchery!
It's a monthly newsletter where you can have your questions answered by award-winning audio producer Laura Ellis (that's me), learn some behind-the-scenes stuff about how podcasting works here at Louisville Public Media, and get a thought prompt each month to help you think about your own work in a different way.
Previous editions, in case you missed them:
Hatchery #1: 🐣 I'm ready to record my podcast — but how? Advice on finding a space to record, plus a thought prompt about audience engagement.
Hatchery #2: 🐣 Should I charge guests money to be on my podcast? How does the conversation change if money changes hands? And what can you give your podcast guests to make their experience great?
Hatchery #3: 🐣 I have a pile of tape and a dream. Now what? How to organize and structure your narrative podcast so your listeners are hooked from the first 15 seconds.
Hatchery #4: 🐣 Are podcasts and radio besties? Or frenemies? What to consider when adapting your podcast for broadcast, and how to make sure the arrangement is fair to both sides.
- Hatchery #5: 🐣 I have a great idea for a podcast (I think...?) How do you know if your idea is good? And how do you avoid ruining a good idea with poor execution?
Ask me a question about podcasts and audio storytelling. And make sure you're signed up to get the Hatchery in your inbox every month, so you don't miss anything!