© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Podcast Hatchery

A podcasting advice column from Louisville Public Media.
Light blue rectangle with a cartoon chicken wearing headphones and talking into a microphone. The text says "The Podcast Hatchery from LPM's Laura Ellis"

Welcome to The Podcast Hatchery!

It's a monthly newsletter where you can have your questions answered by award-winning audio producer Laura Ellis (that's me), learn some behind-the-scenes stuff about how podcasting works here at Louisville Public Media, and get a thought prompt each month to help you think about your own work in a different way.

Previous editions, in case you missed them:

Ask me a question about podcasts and audio storytelling. And make sure you're signed up to get the Hatchery in your inbox every month, so you don't miss anything!