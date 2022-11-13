The Guestlist

73: Jack Antonoff of Bleachers, Fun, and Steel Train

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers, Fun, and Steel Train had very specific ideas of what success in the music industry looked like. When his band Fun blew up, it also blew up those ideas and expanded his horizons. In this conversation, we talk about that explosion, the writing process, and "buying the delusion" as an artist when no one else will believe in you.