Say Yes: An Elliot Smith Podcast
Elliott Smith released his landmark album Either/Or 20 years ago. To celebrate, The Guestlist, Louisville Public Media, and Kill Rock Stars have created Say Yes: An Elliott Smith Podcast. The miniseries will feature stories from folks who knew Elliott, memories from artists he influenced, and conversations about Either/Or — which might just be his most important release.
6: Elliott Smith, Portia Sabin, and Jayson GreeneWe're closing out Say Yes by hearing from a few folks who've been instrumental in how Elliott Smith's life and work have been presented — including Elliott Smith himself. +
5: Benjamin Gibbard, Matthew Caws, and MoreBenjamin Gibbard talks about how Elliott Smith influenced Death Cab for Cutie in its early days. Matthew Caws explains why Nada Surf should've opened for Elliott instead of the other way around. We explore Elliott's transition from "Steve Smith" to "Elliott Smith," which took place during his time at Hampshire College.
4: Jack Black, Open Mike Eagle, and MoreJack Black talks about meeting Elliott Smith and embarrassing himself at a tribute concert in front of Elliott's family. Amy Roberts connects the dots between Frank Ocean and Elliott Smith. Open Mike Eagle brings some fresh ears to "Either/Or." Margaret Glaspy decides to call her brother for a very special reason.
3: Albert Hammond Jr., Jesca Hoop, and MoreAlbert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes, Jesca Hoop, Adam Turla of Murder by Death, and more discuss the many facets of Elliott Smith's songwriting prowess — while exploring the potentially negative side effects of being a songwriter and musician.
2: Gus Van Sant, Lance Bangs, Coco Hames, and MoreElliott Smith was catapulted to a much larger stage when his music was featured prominently in "Good Will Hunting." Gus Van Sant, EJ Friedman, Lance Bangs, and Mary Lou Lord tell the story of how it got in there. Then, Ettes frontwoman Coco Hames talks about how it felt when she moved to LA the same week Elliott passed away.
1: Kevin Devine, Sadie Dupuis, Jessica Lea MayfieldThe Guestlist and Kill Rock Stars have partnered up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Elliott Smith's "Either/Or" with Say Yes: An Elliot Smith Podcast. We'll explore the story of Elliott Smith, the songs of "Either/Or," and the memories associated with it all.
