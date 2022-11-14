WFPK's First Cut

The War & Treaty

Did you know? - The first concerts Michael and Tanya saw were Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston, respectively. - Michael considers Johnny Cash and Ray Charles to be his biggest musical influences, and says they "embody everything in what it means to be an American." - Michael is a war veteran who suffers from PTSD, and the band's single "Five More Minutes" was written about a particularly dark time where his demons nearly got the best of him. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you’ve got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPKs The First Cut!