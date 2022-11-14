WFPK's First Cut
You’re a music devotee and want to know more about an artist than who produced their new release (you know, the interview answer they’re giving every other media outlet in the country). Louisville Public Media is proud to present “The First Cut,” conversations with some of the most talented singer/songwriters recording today. WFPK’s award-winning music host, Laura Shine, asks guests like Michael Franti, Ani DiFranco, recent Grammy nominee Eric Burton (Black Pumas) and more about some firsts in their lives. Same set of questions, totally different answers. Artists recall favorite moments, firsts, and even share stories they’ve never told!
-
Emily SaliersDid you know? -Emily Saliers and her musical partner in the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray, met in middle school in the cafeteria where Emily and her band were playing? She is also a huge fan of hip hop and the band Heart. Currently she's working on two musicals, something she had never done before. Find out more about these projects and a lot of the music she's currently into on this week's episode of WFPKs The First Cut!
-
Adam WeinerDid you know? - Adam learned piano by ear, rather than learning to read music. - The first concert Adam saw was Alvin & The Chipmunks. - To date, Adam has covered over 700 songs on his "Tough Cookies" series of live broadcasts. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPKs The First Cut!
-
The War & TreatyDid you know? - The first concerts Michael and Tanya saw were Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston, respectively. - Michael considers Johnny Cash and Ray Charles to be his biggest musical influences, and says they "embody everything in what it means to be an American." - Michael is a war veteran who suffers from PTSD, and the band's single "Five More Minutes" was written about a particularly dark time where his demons nearly got the best of him. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you’ve got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPKs The First Cut!
-
Adia VictoriaDid you know? - Adia's first concert was The Strokes, where singer Julian Casablancas licked her face while crowdsurfing. - Adia is a huge Fiona Apple fan, and "fangirled out" when she had the opportunity to tour with her bassist Sebastian Steinberg. - Adia's first musical obsession was Kurt Cobain, who died when she was only seven-years-old. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPKs The First Cut!
-
Aloe BlaccDid you know? - The first record Aloe fell in love with as a child was "Double Dutch Bus" by Frankie Smith, which he and his sister would listen to on a Fisher Price record player. - Aloe's first group, the hip hop duo Emanon, took its name from a Dizzy Gillespie song. - Aloe got his first record deal as a vocalist by singing Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" over a hip hop instrumental. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPKs The First Cut!
-
Caroline RoseDid you know? - Caroline has been a huge Chris Isaak fan since she was very young. - As a kid, Caroline's parents wouldn't let her listen to any albums with a Parental Advisory label after she was caught singing along to "It Wasn't Me" by Shaggy. - Caroline played flute and trombone in her high school marching band. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPKs The First Cut!
-
Fantastic NegritoDid you know? - Xavier ran away from home when he was 12 and never saw his family again. - Before finding success as Fantastic Negrito, Xavier quit music for five years and sold all of his gear to become a marijuana farmer. - Playing for his child is what inspired Xavier to finally pick up the guitar again. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPKs The First Cut!
-
Matt BerningerDid you know? - Matt was a designer in New York City for 10 years before The National blew up. - Matt was inspired to become a songwriter by listening to Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly" - Matt says that he wept when he saw one of his earliest musical icons, Leonard Cohen, performing in Spain. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPKs The First Cut!
-
S.G. GoodmanDid you know? - S.G. took guitar lessons from Herb Chapman, father of five-time Grammy winner Steven Curtis Chapman. - The first tape S.G. bought was a Spice Girls album. - Before breaking through as a "three chords and the truth" singer/songwriter, S.G. considered being both a Christian musician and a pop artist. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPK's First Cut!
-
Daniel LanoisDid you know? - The first record Daniel bought was Wipe Out by The Surfari's. - Daniel's life was changed when he saw Sly & The Family Stone performing down the hill from his mom's house. - Daniel's currently thinking about making an instrumental piano. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPK's First Cut!
-
Jade BirdDid you know? - The first songs Jade Bird learned to play on guitar were from an Oasis chord book. - Jade exclusively wrote sad songs until discovering country music, which she considers her "route into happy or uplifting music." - Jade Bird idolized Johnny Cash, which she says was "bizarre" for a girl from South Wales. If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of WFPK's First Cut!
-
Devon GilfillianWhich of the following was a band Devon Gilfillian was in? A. Black Sheep B. Black Cat Crossing C. Yet To Be Seen D. All of the Above You'd better believe it's all of the above, and that just goes to show how much you have to learn from this episode of WFPK's First Cut!