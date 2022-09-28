Butter Pecan Podcast

19. School Lunch (Part 3)

As we enter into the more contemporary history of schools in the United States, we must first look at the effects of redlining and housing discrimination. Where you live often dictates where you go to school, and in addition, property taxes are tied to school budgets - we can't look at one without looking at the other. So many sidebars and chitchat, we had to break this into two different episodes. ***Fact Check: Legally, realtors have to show a client any house they're interested in buying, but there is a practice known as "steering" when realtors direct people to neighborhoods with populations of the same race, religion, and status.