The Artistic Heart
This is The Artistic Heart podcast, featuring Anna Meade and Jack Wallen.
How do you create in the face of darkness, confronting your fear and loathing to find the way forward on the artist’s path? Join us for warm and comforting conversations about creativity and the arts, the challenges and delights.
This show is for people who want to create but feel hopeless, whether you have written forty books or never picked up your pen, whether you want to draw or paint or dance or sing, whether you consider yourself an artist or yearn for wonderland. We want to inspire, inform and empower. Come sit at our table.
Cause and Effect is Your FriendCause and effect is the artist's best friend. Not only can it help you create in the moment, it can help you discover those "happy accidents" that your muse most certainly intended for you all along. Listen in on how our hosts discovered this style of creativity and how it can be used to make you a better artist.
"Perfect" Characters and The Galatea TrapIs the perfect character preventing your story from being believable? The Galatea Trap (aka Mary Sue) is a real problem in fiction and film. Characters' flaws are what make them compelling, so when can you use the Galatea Trap to your advantage?
Active Listening is your Gateway to Great WorkCan you hear me? Can you REALLY hear me? Do you not only hear the words I'm saying but the subtext beneath them? In this episode of The Artistic Heart, your hosts not only explain the art of active listening but how it can vastly improve your craft. This time around, you best listen with your ears, your eyes, your heart, and your soul.
Medium Matters...But How?Why stick with only one art form, when there's so much to learn from venturing outside your comfort zone? Anna and Jack help you to realize there's a world of art (and mistakes) to learn from.
The Care & Feeding Of The Artistic HeartOscar Wilde said it best. "Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken." To do that, you must know yourself and how art (or the lack of art) affects you. This episode of Artistic Heart dives into those moments where we, as artists, truly learn what makes us tick and prevents us from spiraling down the impostor syndrome drain.
Dead European Men - Is That All There Is?Art does its best to evolve to either mirror the changes in society or help society rise above its faults. But revering the same old white, male, European canon doesn't do us any favors. This episode of Artistic Heart challenges the idea of the patriarchy in art.
Instant Awkwardness (Just Add Compliments)Artists don't take compliments well. At all. Learning to be graceful with such interactions can help you rise above your ego and kick doubt to the curb. This episode of Artistic Heart takes a look at the challenge of accepting compliments as an artist.
Extraordinary Inspiration In The OrdinaryOrdinary might be the enemy of art, but it doesn't have to be the rival to creativity. Learn how to find beauty in everyday things. This episode of Artistic Heart helps you to understand the importance of the ordinary and how it can boost your creativity.
Reviews Aren't Facts (Repeat As Needed)When you're given feedback of your work, it's important to understand the difference between opinion and truth—because knowing which is which can mean the difference between a boost in your confidence or the release of your inner impostor. This episode of Artistic Heart helps you to discern what is truth and what is opinion.
Reimagining Routine As Artistic RitualRoutine might sound like a threat to that which makes you artistic. The reality is, routine can help you survive your artistic dry spells. This episode of Artistic Heart helps you to accept that everyday drudgery can be a tool to expand your craft.
Art Isn't A Commodity, But Eating Is GoodPutting a price on art doesn't have to discredit or disgrace the craft. But the space between art and commodity is a fine line that most artists desperately want, but fear to tread. This episode of Artistic Heart answers the question, when is it okay to put a price on art.
Finding Your Light When Theatre Goes DarkTheatre was our main creative outlet, and when the pandemic brought that to a grinding halt, we felt temporarily lost. On this episode, we explore how artists grow through times of stress, and how the lessons of 2020 can continue to serve creators looking for new ways to create and collaborate.