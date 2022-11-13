This is The Artistic Heart podcast, featuring Anna Meade and Jack Wallen.

How do you create in the face of darkness, confronting your fear and loathing to find the way forward on the artist’s path? Join us for warm and comforting conversations about creativity and the arts, the challenges and delights.

This show is for people who want to create but feel hopeless, whether you have written forty books or never picked up your pen, whether you want to draw or paint or dance or sing, whether you consider yourself an artist or yearn for wonderland. We want to inspire, inform and empower. Come sit at our table.