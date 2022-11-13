Kentuckiana Sounds

Flash Dads? Flash Dads!

Flash Dads is a JCPS program that brings men from the community into JCPS schools to serve as positive role models and welcome students. The volunteers come from throughout the community, and bring their own style to the early morning surprise greeting. On this morning, sanitation workers improvised a chorus of the air horns on their trucks to welcome students to Shelby Traditional Academy, and woke up the neighborhood in the process.