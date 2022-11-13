Kentuckiana Sounds
Take an audio trip around Kentucky, Indiana, and throughout our region. On each episode, we listen to a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sounds map, and hear from the contributor who made it. Produced by Louisville Public Media, and Kentuckiana Sounds.
Where is That Hum Coming From?While walking down 6th St., Kentuckiana Sounds curator Aaron Rosenblum found himself enveloped in a droning, omnipresent hum reverberating among the buildings on the block. Was it coming from an HVAC system? Or from the service vehicles parked nearby with giant tubes protruding from their trailers? Or from somewhere else entirely? To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.wfpl.org/sounds or www.kentuckianasounds.org.
A Quiet Sound in a Loud NeighborhoodMusician and student Chris Leidner lives in a noisy neighborhood. His Old Louisville apartment is above a narrow street where the sounds of cars and motorcycles ricochet and rattle his windows. Airplanes fly low on their approach to Muhammad Ali International Airport. And yet he makes space for the small sounds of home, like this radiator that offers a surprising variety of sounds for those willing to listen.
A Prairie Warbler Without a PrairieThe ascending call of a Prairie Warbler rings out over the mixed terrain of Charlestown State Park in Southern Indiana. A chorus of other species chime in.
Flash Dads? Flash Dads!Flash Dads is a JCPS program that brings men from the community into JCPS schools to serve as positive role models and welcome students. The volunteers come from throughout the community, and bring their own style to the early morning surprise greeting. On this morning, sanitation workers improvised a chorus of the air horns on their trucks to welcome students to Shelby Traditional Academy, and woke up the neighborhood in the process.
The Ohio River From BelowField recordist Luke Pearson wanted to hear what was happening in the Ohio River, so he dropped a hydrophone in at Portland Wharf Park. Instead of the marine life he expected he heard marine traffic. Find out what the fish might hear as a barge passes into the McAlpine Locks and Dam.
Fun With Giant Gas JetsTo the average driver seeing it from their commute, The Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Race might seems like a peaceful, placid affair. But as anyone who's ever been to the Balloon Glow or the liftoff of the Great Balloon Race knows, it takes a lot of generator-powered fans and roaring gas jets to get the colorful balloons off the ground.
A Man-Made Swamp in OkolonaThe commercial developments around Outer Loop may not seem much like nature sanctuaries, but Kentuckiana Sounds curator Aaron Rosenblum found one hidden water management feature full of busy nocturnal creatures. This recording was made in 2018 as part of the COLLIDER Artist in Residence program at the South Central Regional Library.
Clemson (and a Freight Train) at UofLThe sounds of a college football game can travel pretty far. So can the sounds of a freight train. Drawn to the periphery of Cardinal Stadium by the Clemson at UofL game in 2015, Kentuckiana Sounds curator Aaron Rosenblum found that the adjacent railroad tracks were as noisy as the game itself.
Thunder Rolls Over BuechelRecording studio co-owner Jeff Dickerhoof set out to record the wind chimes on his back deck only to have the wind turn to rain and thunder, and a chance to record the storm instead.
An Accidental Concert in the ParkNew sounds arrive with the changing seasons — migrating birds in the spring, cicadas in the summer, and leaf blowers in the fall. Kentuckiana Sounds curator Aaron Rosenblum picked up the sound of two leaf blowers working simultaneously in Central Park and heard an unusual example of a common psychoacoustic phenomenon.