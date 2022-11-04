Zen and the Art of Living and Dying Well: Justin Magnuson on Facing Death and Living Life with Courage and Clarity

Justin Magnuson is a Zen Buddhist who works with the elderly and terminally ill. In this episode, Justin reflects on how approaching death and dying with intention can be an invitation to a fuller way of living. RESOURCES: Earth & Spirit Center: https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/ University of Louisville Trager Institute and Republic Bank Foundation Optimal Aging Clinic: https://www.tragerinstitute.org/