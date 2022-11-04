Earth & Spirit
The Earth and Spirit Podcast fosters engaging conversations with change-makers working at the intersection of meditative spiritual practice, social healing, and ecology. It is a production of the Passionist Earth & Spirit Center (www.earthandspiritcenter.org), a nonprofit, interfaith spirituality center located in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jason Shulman on Wholeness, Conflict, and Being Saved by LoveJason Shulman is a spiritual teacher who straddles the worlds of Jewish Kabbalah mysticism and Zen Buddhism. In this episode, Jason shares his practical, deeply grounded, nondual vision of reality and how it plays out in conflict resolution, the integration of polarities and paradox, and above and beneath all, love. RESOURCES: Jason’s school, A Society of Souls: https://www.societyofsouls.com/, https://www.facebook.com/asocietyofsouls/ The Foundation for Nonduality: https://www.nonduality.us.com/, https://www.instagram.com/foundationfornonduality/, https://www.facebook.com/FoundationForNonduality, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ml_7AMW7UL15uD_CI9mQQ Earth & Spirit Center: https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/ Donate to support this podcast: https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/donate/
Nina Simons on Nature, Culture, the Sacred, and Feminine LeadershipNina Simons is an activist, author, social entrepreneur, and the co-founder of Bioneers, a nonprofit organization committed to social and environmental justice work that honors the web of life, now and into the future. In this conversation, Nina reflects on how feminine and indigenous leadership are crucial paths for cultural and ecological regeneration. RESOURCES: Earth & Spirit Center: www.earthandspiritcenter.org Donate to support this podcast: https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/donate/ Nina’s website: https://www.ninasimons.com/ Nina’s new book, Nature, Culture & The Sacred: A Woman Listens for Leadership, 2nd edition: https://www.ninasimons.com/writing Bioneers website: https://bioneers.org/
Matthew Fox on Creation Spirituality and Original BlessingMatthew Fox is an author, theologian, and activist Episcopal priest whose radical interfaith work attempts to reawaken us to the sacredness of the created world. In this conversation, Matthew reflects on how creation-centered spirituality, and the marriage of the divine feminine and sacred masculine, can help us respond with hope to the troubles of our apocalyptic times. RESOURCES: Earth & Spirit Center website: https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/ Donate to support this podcast: https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/donate/ Websites related to Matthew’s work: http://www.matthewfox.org http://www.thecosmicmass.com http://www.orderofthesacredearth.org http://www.dailymeditationswithmatthewfox.org
Stephen Jenkinson on Grief and Belonging in Troubled TimesStephen Jenkinson is a Harvard-trained author, activist, farmer, sculptor, and canoe-builder who has worked in his native Canada as a palliative care provider for dying people and their families. In this challenging conversation, Stephen reflects on the deep roots of our troubled times and on how rich and full human belonging – in one’s life, one’s culture, one’s place – means letting go of our drive for autonomy to embrace the beauty of our limits. RESOURCES: Donate to support this podcast at https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/ Stephen’s website: https://orphanwisdom.com/ Stephen’s latest book (with Kimberly Ann Johnson), Reckoning: https://orphanwisdom.com/reckoning/ Stephen’s Nights of Grief and Mystery 2022 Tour: https://orphanwisdom.com/nights-of-grief-and-mystery/
Resonance: Bethany Gonyea on the Personal and Collective Impact of Mass Meditation EventsBethany Gonyea is the founder of Numinous, a nonprofit that facilitates interfaith spiritual practices to reduce human suffering. In this conversation, Bethany shares about her work in creating mass meditation events aimed at reducing crime and violence in specific geographic areas (in statistically verifiable ways), as well as bringing benefits to the meditators themselves. RESOURCES: Earth & Spirit Center homepage: https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/ Numinous homepage: https://numinousonline.com/ Global Peaceful Cities Project: https://www.peacefulcities.org/ Bethany’s book, Become a Consciousness Athlete: A Step by Step Program to Heighten Consciousness for Daily Happiness
Zen and the Art of Living and Dying Well: Justin Magnuson on Facing Death and Living Life with Courage and ClarityJustin Magnuson is a Zen Buddhist who works with the elderly and terminally ill. In this episode, Justin reflects on how approaching death and dying with intention can be an invitation to a fuller way of living. RESOURCES: Earth & Spirit Center: https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/ University of Louisville Trager Institute and Republic Bank Foundation Optimal Aging Clinic: https://www.tragerinstitute.org/
We Come from Oneness: Musician Peter Mayer on Love, Creativity, and the Evolving CosmosPeter Mayer is a singer and songwriter whose music reflects a profound love of the world, as we’re coming to understand it through the new story science tells us about our place in the 14-billion-year-unfolding of our universe. This conversation reflects on science, spiritual practice, social justice, and environmental care, all animated by a sense of our belonging to deep history, to each other, and to the entire cosmos.
From the Archives - Like River Stones: Zen and the Art of Community, with Jeanette Prince-CherryJeanette Prince-Cherry had careers in the Air Force and as an industrial engineer before dedicating her life to Zen Buddhism. A Zen priest and instructor, she divides her time between the Louisville Zen Center and the Rochester Zen Center in New York. In this episode, Jeanette explains the basics of Zen, how it is similar to and different from secular mindfulness, and how it provides tools and resources for mental health, resilience, and the strengthening of communities, especially in a post-pandemic world. This episode is from the archives and was originally released July 31, 2021. Earth & Spirit Center homepage: www.earthandspiritcenter.org Louisville Zen Center homepage: https://www.louisvillezen.org/ Rochester Zen Center homepage: https://www.rzc.org/
Relationships of Respect and Reciprocity: Chris Isgrigg on Healing and Wholeness for Individuals and CultureOnce a farmer in rural Kentucky, Chris Isgrigg is now a practicing psychotherapist in Louisville, KY. He’s thought deeply about the relationships that weave each of us to each other and to the more-than-human world and has integrated the natural world meaningfully into his therapeutic approach. This conversation explores how a deeper spiritual connection to our places can help heal and mature us as individuals and as a culture. RESOURCES: Earth and Spirit Center website: https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/ Chris Isgrigg’s counseling practice, Deeply Rooted Counseling: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/chris-isgrigg-louisville-ky/156084 Bill Plotkin’s Animas Valley Institute: https://www.animas.org/
Grounded: Conversations on Nature and Climate ChangeOver the past year, the Earth & Spirit Center, with funding from the Kalliopeia Foundation, has collaborated with Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest to create two documentary films featuring environmental activists working on climate change and watershed health. In this episode of the podcast, we’ve taken audio clips from some of the interviews we conducted and have woven them together to present the perspectives of several activists of various ages, races, and backgrounds, united by their common concern about our changing climate. Resources: Earth & Spirit Center homepage: https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/ “Grounded” film: https://youtu.be/fL_rHzS3rcQ “Reflections on Water” film: https://youtu.be/LwgJZPmQugE Dr. Justin Mog’s “Sustainability Now” program on Forward Radio: https://www.forwardradio.org/sustainabilitynow Renewable Energy Alliance of Louisville: https://renewableenergylouisville.org/ Outdoor Afro: https://outdoorafro.org/ Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, office of ecological sustainability: https://nazareth.org/office-of-ecological-sustainability/ Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest: https://bernheim.org/ Kalliopeia Foundation: https://kalliopeia.org/