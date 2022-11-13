Money Memories
Money Memories is a podcast that’s on a mission to make money conversations less taboo — one memory at a time. Each week we interview a new guest, and discuss how their earliest money memory affected their professional trajectories and molded their relationship to personal finance.
Think Car Insurance is Boring? Think Again.Did you know that 13% of US drivers are uninsured? This week’s guest, Murray Macdonald, is on a mission to change that. Murray is the co-founder of the insurtech company Just Insure, which aims to provide affordable coverage using advanced data analytics. Murray grew up in South Africa, and talks about how witnessing extreme income disparities influenced his belief in the importance of equal access.
Trading in a Suit for a Hard HatJake Blum is not only an esteemed host of his own podcast, called Quakers and Makers, he’s also a financial planner with Northwestern Mutual. Jake shares what his keys to financial wellness are, and his journey from investment banking on Wall Street to running his own business.
Want to Reach Your Financial Goals? Write Them Down.Elizabeth a recent college graduate and creator of the platform MyTwoCentsFinance. While she was a full-time student, Elizabeth saved more than $20,000 that helped her achieve her goal of living in Spain after graduation. She shares her strategies for financial planning, and why setting ambitious "stretch" goals is an important step in this process.
If You Think Money Will Solve All of Your Problems - Think AgainShay Bloch is a serial entrepreneur from Tel Aviv, Israel. Currently, he is the CEO of Jobox.ai, which is a platform that connects individuals freelance home services professionals. Shay shares what his biggest financial obstacle was as CEO, the toughest decisions he has had to make, and why sometimes, even money isn't enough to solve your problems.
Making it Work in the Business of FashionPinaman Owusu-Banahene is the founder and CEO of Adjoaa, an online fashion marketplace that highlights African designers. A graduate of the London School of Economics, Pinaman spent her childhood between Ghana and New Zealand. Although she initially began her career in public policy, she has since pivoted into the world of entrepreneurship, where she leverages her global perspective to connect customers with some of the most exciting designers in the world. She shares how her grandparents instilled their values on money management, and why "make it work" applies to more than just fashion.
Has Home Ownership Become the American Nightmare?According to the Wall Street Journal, housing affordability in the United States is at its lowest level since 1989. Prospective buyers are stuck on the sidelines, worrying about whether to pull the trigger or continue waiting on the sidelines. For many, the American Dream of home ownership has turned into the American Nightmare. Dave Rich is a real estate expert, who shares his perspective and tips on his blog Coinsnculture. He shares why he is still optimistic about real estate long-term, and strategies for saving up for a down payment.
Why Net Worth is Not Self WorthAs a new college graduate living in New York City, Aja Evans thought she had made it. She quickly realized, however, that the weekly bottomless brunches add up. Eventually, she took control of her spending habits. Today, Aja is a licensed mental health counselor specializing in financial wellness. She shares how her personal journey informed her decision to offer this unique angle to her therapy practice.
Why Is Asking For Money So Hard?Maria MacMullin is the Senior Director of Major Gifts for the Genesis Women’s Shelter in Dallas, Texas. Maria has played a key role in securing over $70 million in philanthropic gifts for a wide number of organizations, and we talk about the importance of giving back in the personal finance journey. She is also the host of the Podcast on Crimes Against Women and the Genesis Podcast.
Managing Money as an Aspiring OlympianOliver Tweddell's two greatest passions are sailing and investing. Tweddell has spent the majority of his life training to qualify for Australia's Olympic team. Although he just missed out on the Tokyo games, he pivoted into the world of investing and started Minted Millennials, an online financial literacy platform. We talk about how budgeting as an athlete can be a "feast to famine" cycle and the two financial misconceptions that annoy him the most.
How This NFT Startup Connects Fans With AthletesBlockasset is an NFT platform and ecosystem that allows fans to buy tokens of their favorite athletes. Founders Ryan and Mike share how their humble roots inspired their entrepreneurial passion, and what's behind the NFT craze.
How One Juilliard-Trained Violinist Finds Harmony Between Budgeting and PerformingCelia Zhang has built an illustrious career as a performer and educator, having graduated with a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from the Juilliard School in 2014 and subsequently receiving her master's degree from the Yale School of Music in 2016. She recently started a music school called Village Youth Conservatory. Celia’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from China, and she talks about how they were able to budget and plan so that she and her siblings could pursue the extracurricular activities that they wanted. She also talks about financial planning as a small business owner and the time that she filmed a Nike commercial with Kyrie Irving.
How to Build Wealth While Being in SchoolRebekah is a New York City-based student and blogger. She shares how her earliest money memory of choosing the lowest cereal as a child influenced her to think about the connection between money and health, and why it's important to reframe money mistakes into lessons.