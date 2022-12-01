How did you center your own pleasure today? Tell us!Sprinkle Sparkle celebrates Black women and people of marginalized genders prioritizing pleasure as an act of defiance. Host Nubia Bennett builds each conversation about a simple question: How did you center your own pleasure today?This podcast is an important reminder that even a sprinkle of the sparkle that pleasure infuses into our lived experience—whether it is something big, like a vacation, the decadence of a bite of your favorite dessert, or a simple affirmation that you made the right choice—can be enough to keep going. It’s the only way we can get to where we want to be