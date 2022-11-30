Kyle Meredith With...
Kyle Meredith With... is an interview series in which WFPK's Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Meredith digs deep into the artist's work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.
Collective Soul's Ed Roland catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Vibrate, the band's 11th album. The frontman takes us through writing a collection that finds him searching during a time of political and environmental turmoil, his style of songwriting, channeling his heroes like Elton, McCartney, Jeff Lynee, and Tom Petty. Roland also takes us back to 1997's Disciplined Breakdown and the courtroom drama that preceded it while they were breaking up with their manager, as well as writing "She Said," which would eventually make its way to the Scream 2 soundtrack, and he gives us news about the 3 albums they've already recorded along with the 4th that they'll be recording this coming January.
Hermanos Gutierrez dropped by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about El Bueno y El Malo, their Dan Auerbach-produced LP that finds the brothers furthering their collection of songs that recall desert landscapes and beautiful Western images. Estevan and Alejandro talk about starting the band and what led them to playing classical guitar, how they hooked up with the Black Keys lead, and the 10 seconds of listening that brought them together. The two also discuss why the desert is such a strong touchpoint for their writing and how coming from both a Swiss and Ecuadorian background influenced their style.
Zella Day joins Kyle Meredith to discuss Sunday in Heaven, her first full-length since 2015's Kicker. The singer-songwriter talks about the long journey to finishing the record, how label and legal disputes kept her from releasing music or touring and finding her way from "sad girl music" to upbeat indie pop. Day tells us about writing with John Paul White, listening to lots of Mamas and Papas, and writing about the contradictions of living in Hollywood.
In a special episode, Kyle Meredith features three recent interviews that were taped in front of a live audience during WFPK Members Only performances. First Jason Isbell talks about putting on his own festival, what authenticity means for him, and being featured in Martin Scorsese's upcoming Killers of The Flower Moon. Then My Morning Jacket's Jim James tells us why he loves Halloween more than the other holidays, how public radio has helped out the band throughout their career, and how they go about choosing the releases for their ongoing live album series. And wrapping us up, Built To Spill's Doug Martsch takes us inside their latest album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, and how he worked with a Brazilian duo, as well as his general writing process.
Debbie Gibson on Winterlicious Holiday Music and Updating The Breakfast Club with Anthony Michael HallDebbie Gibson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Winterlicious, her first holiday album. The pop artist discusses her big second act, writing original holiday songs, and her latest collaboration with New Kids On the Blocks' Joey McIntyre. Gibson also tells us about penning a tribute to her mom, being part of 1992's A Very Special Christmas 2, and starring with Anthony Michael Hall in The Class, an updated homage to The Breakfast Club.
Noah Cyrus on Writing with Ben Gibbard and LP, Duetting with Her Dad, and Living Out Her Legend of Zelda FantasiesNoah Cyrus joins Kyle Meredith to take us into her debut album, The Hardest Part. The singer-songwriter talks about making an album of goodbyes, telling her story of addiction, mental health, and recovery, and duetting with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Speaking of guests, Noah also digs into what it was like to write and sing with her musical hero, Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard, as well as LP, and how she was able to live out her Legend of Zelda dreams with the album artwork.
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Get Rollin', the Canadian rock band's 10th album. The bandmates discuss finding their direction and knowing their sound, living through cycles of heavy music, and debating if rock can still be dangerous. The two also have some fun with nostalgia and 80s pop culture and try to decide if they would go back in time and what they would do once they got there.
Melia Kreiling gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about Mammals, a new Prime Video series that finds her opposite James Corden in a dark comedy drama which explores the truths at the heart of modern relationships and holds plenty of jaw-dropping twists and turns. The actress walks us through her getting the script and first reactions she had, the show's ability to provide a space for conversation, and who the hero of the story might be. Kreiling also tells us about how the art of kintsugi has influenced her as well as the music of Nick Cave and Patti Smith.
Robert De Leo catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his debut solo album, Lessons Learned, and how it ended up as an acoustic album with multiple vocalists. The Stone Temple Pilots bassist and main songwriter discusses the influence of 70s artists like Paul Simon, John Denver, and Gordon Lightfoot (who he'll be covering on a pair of singles to be released soon), the way songs change with different styles ("'Interstate Love Song' started as a bossa nova"), and having Gary Wright sing backup. De Leo also talks about his love of nature and how "touring is just an excuse to go fishing."
Sammy Hagar catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Crazy Times, the new album that finds the former Van Halen frontman teaming up with producer Dave Cobb. The Red Rocker talks about Cobb pushing him to be more Montrose and Van Halen with his vocals, making a concept album that spotlights a darker personality than he's known for, and wanting feedback from Elvis Costello regarding his "Pump It Up" cover. Hagar also reminisces on a lost Van Halen track that's tied to the movie Twister and how it could finally see the light of day soon, the story behind bonus track "2120," and working with Slash and Bootsy Collins on 1997's Marching to Mars.