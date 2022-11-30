In a special episode, Kyle Meredith features three recent interviews that were taped in front of a live audience during WFPK Members Only performances. First Jason Isbell talks about putting on his own festival, what authenticity means for him, and being featured in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of The Flower Moon. Then My Morning Jacket’s Jim James tells us why he loves Halloween more than the other holidays, how public radio has helped out the band throughout their career, and how they go about choosing the releases for their ongoing live album series. And wrapping us up, Built To Spill’s Doug Martsch takes us inside their latest album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, and how he worked with a Brazilian duo, as well as his general writing process.Listen to the latest episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast now, and then do us a solid and like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

