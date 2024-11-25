WFPK Holiday Specials 2024

Thursday, Nov. 28

THANKSGIVING DAY MIX

(6 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

WFPK hosts provide the mix you love, including a song every hour from The Band's "Last Waltz" soundtrack (recorded on Thanksgiving Day 1976), and three chances to hear Arlo Guthrie's "Alice's Restaurant Massacree" (8am, noon, and 5pm)!

Sunday, Dec. 15

- ROOTS & BOOTS AMERICANA CHRISTMAS w/ Michael Young (3 – 6 p.m.)

Christmas songs from contemporary and traditional Americana artists.

Monday, Dec. 16

–Big Howell and Possum CHRISTMAS (10-11p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 18

- SHEROES w/ Carmel Holt (10-11 p.m.)

It's the annual holiday special, FEMINISTMAS! An hour filled with Christmas songs written and performed by women!

Thursday, Dec. 19

–- 502UNES CHRISTMAS w/ Sam Sneed (10-11 p.m.)

Sam shares an hour of holiday tunes by Louisville artists including Wombo, Murder By Death, My Morning Jacket and more!

Friday, Dec. 20

- FRIDAY NIGHT SOUND CLASH w/ Matt Anthony (7-11 p.m.)

Listen for a wintery mix with Christmas flavors.

Saturday, Dec. 21

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Stacy Owen (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

- RELICS CHRISTMAS w/ Duke Meyer (4 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Duke spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

- BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS w/ Sheryl Rouse (7-10 p.m.)

Sheryl hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

- IN THE POCKET w/ Lady Dee (10 p.m.-Midnight)

Two hours of holiday jazz, soul and R&B favorites featuring Samara Joy, Ezra Collective, Luther Vandross, and more!

Sunday, Dec. 22

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Kimmet Cantwell (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

- ROOTS & BOOTS COUNTRY CHRISTMAS w/ Michael Young (3 – 6 p.m.)

Christmas songs from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

- BLUEGRASS EVOLUTION w/ Aaron Bibelhauser (6-9 p.m.)

A Bluegrass Christmas special!

Monday, Dec. 23

–Big Howell and Possum CHRISTMAS (10-11p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

- VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY w/ Laura Shine (3-6 p.m.)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

Wednesday, Dec. 25

- CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED w/ Michael Young (6 -10 a.m.)

Our Christmas tradition continues as Michael shares his expansive collection of Christmas tunes live from the WFPK studios. From the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ John Timmons (10 a.m.- noon)

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Otis Junior (Noon-3 p.m.)

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Laura Shine (3 - 6 p.m.)

- WFPK HOLIDAY MIX w/ Kyle Meredith (6-10 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 27

- IN MEMORIAM w/ Laura Shine (3-6 p.m.)

Laura honors those we’ve lost this year including Kris Kristofferson, Dickey Betts, and more.

Sunday, Dec. 29

- ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL w/ Michael Young (3-6 p.m.)

Michael shares his top Americana albums of 2024!

Wednesday, Jan. 1

- SHEROES Best of 2024 w/ Carmel Holt (10-11 p.m.)

Featuring 2024 song picks of Radio SHEROES from across the country!