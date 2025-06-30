"Don't Wanna Run" is the new single and video from Roadie with an air of calm in a circus

Louisville band Roadie just released their new single called "Don't Wanna Run" no matter the playful and chaotic circus surrounding them. That sentiment is captured in the accompanying video produced and shot by Audrey Cecil Films. The song will appear on the upcoming album called Between Everything.

The band is fronted by guitarist and songwriter Chris Rodahaffer and rounded out by Jose Oreta on bass, drummer Dani Markham, and Woody Woodmansee on keys. Catch them live at WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday on August 27 with Sixpence None The Richer and Kashus Culpepper on the Big 4 Lawn in Waterfront Park in Louisville. They are also playing at the 9th Anniversary of Mellwood Tavern on July 6 which is a popular bar for jam bands and more.

Meanwhile, check out the gorgeous song and video, both now streaming.