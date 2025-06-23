© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Delicious Torch & Twang in New EP from Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 23, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT
New EP from Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm
Artwork by Willow
New EP from Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm

Louisville and Southern Indiana band Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm just released their new EP called Shades of Lilacs and Blues and it is full of torch and twang, just like we hoped it would be. Southern Goth is found in the "Bayou", a tale of murder and revenge. Lost love and fear is captured in "Tolerant Woman". And then there's a brand new track called "In Your Arms" that offers the torch singer that is Sydney Sleadd, a smoldering ballad that turns into a blistering rock anthem thanks to the firey guitar solos of guitarist J. Mitchell.

The band will be featured live at our next WFPK Waterfront Wednesday on July 30th on the Big 4 Lawn in Waterfront Park where you'll be able to see what all the buzz is about! The evening will be rounded out with Ben Sollee & Friends and local R&B superstar Marzz. In the meantime, check out the new EP below.
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
