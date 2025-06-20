An Artist to Watch Out For: Abigail Rose on 91.9 WFPK

Abigail Rose is a very talented singer/songwriter who is from Nashville, TN. No, I mean she's really from there and not from anywhere else! Did she have any other choice for a profession growing up in Music City? She says no but it's because music is in her blood and she'd be doing it no matter where she was from. I believe her! Performing and writing songs since the age of 13, she tells us her story and plays 2 excellent songs from her recent EP Surpise Valley with "Run Out of Me" and "Run Girl". And by the way, that's her proud Mom in the background in the picture above.