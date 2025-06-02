© 2025 Louisville Public Media

A Food & History Tour That Celebrates Queer Pride in Kentucky

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 2, 2025 at 7:40 PM EDT
Pride Plates: Kentucky's Queer History Food Tour
courtesy of Louisville Food Tours
Pride Plates: Kentucky's Queer History Food Tour

It's Pride Month in Louisville, Kentucky and WFPK is celebrating with music by LGBTQ+ artists and fun interviews throughout June. I spoke with Richie Goff who is the marketing director for Louisville Food Tours who do all kinds of food and beverage tours. This month for Pride, they are offering what's called Pride Plates: Kentucky's Queer History Food Tour. The food portion is bites that are unique to Kentucky with stops for Fried Chicken, Hot Browns, and special bourbon cocktails. The queer history part is conducted by a knowledgeable guide who leads the walking tour with all kinds of interesting facts and stories about our City's gay and lesbian past from the gay bars to the stars of Drag and beyond. Richie tells us about some of Kentucky's colorful characters in our conversation and more details about the tour.

For more information you can find all you need to know at Louisvillefoodtours.com.

