Dreams Come True for Southern Avenue: an interview with the band

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 13, 2025 at 11:19 AM EDT
One of the best performances of the year so far at WFPK's Waterfront Wednesdays was from Southern Avenue. They are from Memphis, TN. and have a new album called Family which is literally about their family and journey as a band. Seeing them on stage was a thrilling experience due to the magnetic energy of front woman and lead singer Tierinii Jackson, fiddler Ava Jackson, drummer TK Jackson, and their guitarist Ori Naftaly. We got to speak with them before their show on May 28, 2025 and found out more about their story and the making of the new album.
Music WFPKArts and Culture
