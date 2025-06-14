© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Indiana students can access meals through statewide summer food program

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published June 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Distribution locations include parks, community centers, schools and churches. In qualified rural locations, IDOE said meals may be available for pickup.
Jill Sheridan
/
WFYI
Distribution locations include parks, community centers, schools and churches. In qualified rural locations, IDOE said meals may be available for pickup.

Indiana students have access to summer meals and snacks at more than 1,000 locations statewide. The Summer Food Service Program has provided meals to students for nearly 50 years.

Interested Indiana students can get access to free meals and snacks this summer.

The Indiana Department of Education said in a news release sites, meals and times will vary. Distribution locations include parks, community centers, schools and churches. In qualified rural locations, IDOE said meals may be available for pickup.

To find a map, Hoosiers can go to IDOEnutrition.com. You can also text "Summer Meals" or "Verano" to 914-342-7744 for a list of locations.

The 2025 Summer Food Service Program is a different service than SUN Bucks — which IDOE opted out of this year.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The SUN Bucks program gave families who qualified for assistance programs and received free and reduced school meals a $120 monthly stipend to offset the cost of summer meals. Indiana participated in the program in 2024, but declined participation in 2025.

The Summer Food Service Program distributes meals through community sponsors and is funded by the USDA.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.
Copyright 2025 IPB News

Tags
News southern indianaIndianaYouth Reportinghealtheducation
Lauren Chapman
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.