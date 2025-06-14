Indiana students can access meals through statewide summer food program

Interested Indiana students can get access to free meals and snacks this summer.

The Indiana Department of Education said in a news release sites, meals and times will vary. Distribution locations include parks, community centers, schools and churches. In qualified rural locations, IDOE said meals may be available for pickup.

To find a map, Hoosiers can go to IDOEnutrition.com. You can also text "Summer Meals" or "Verano" to 914-342-7744 for a list of locations.

The 2025 Summer Food Service Program is a different service than SUN Bucks — which IDOE opted out of this year.

The SUN Bucks program gave families who qualified for assistance programs and received free and reduced school meals a $120 monthly stipend to offset the cost of summer meals. Indiana participated in the program in 2024, but declined participation in 2025.

The Summer Food Service Program distributes meals through community sponsors and is funded by the USDA.

