"No one answers a call from Kentucky" gets a response from The Last Gray Wolf in new single "Kentucky Telephone"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
New single by The Last Gray Wolf
C. Gleeson
New single by The Last Gray Wolf

The Last Gray Wolf is a San Francisco band lead by singer/songwriter Conor Gleeson who is from Louisville, KY. and a proud graduate of The Brown School. His new single is called "Kentucky Telephone" that was inspired by an unfortunate conversation with a previous employer. Conor explains:

"My new single, “Kentucky Telephone”, came out April 25 and is very much a love letter to my roots in Kentucky. I wrote it pulled over on the side of a highway in Lake Tahoe after being told by a boss in New York to change my phone number—because “no one answers a call from Kentucky.” That moment stuck with me: the quiet arrogance of the East Coast dismissing places like ours as “flyover states.” The song wrestles with that—how something as simple as a phone number can carry so much weight about identity and belonging."

The song was produced by Jason Roberts of Spoon and recorded live to 2" tape in LA. It’s lo-fi, psych-tinged, and anchored in storytelling. Aaron Stern provided bass and the engineering and features drums by Josh Adams.

Conor adds "I grew up in Louisville, KY — this song is a tribute and a reckoning. Whether you’re from there or are just passing through, I hope the track brings you for a trip."

"Kentucky Telephone" is now streaming. Be sure to answer the call!
Music
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
