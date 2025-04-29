A Tale of Cheating, Murder, and Escape in "Bayou" from Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm

Storytelling in song is an ancient craft and is alive and well in the hands of Sydney Sleadd and her band The Swarm. Their new single is called "Bayou" and tells the story of a woman who catches her man cheating and shoots him down. She then escapes to the swampy Bayou to hide from the Law with no regrets. It's a graphic tale told through a fun Cajun beat with Country picking guitar and the energetic surf-rock sound the band has perfected. More singles are on the way but for now check out "Bayou" and catch them live at The Mag Bar on June 6, 2025 with Nowhere Fast and Ducksmithson, 8 pm.