A Tale of Cheating, Murder, and Escape in "Bayou" from Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT
Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm's new single "Bayou"
S. Sleadd
Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm's new single "Bayou"

Storytelling in song is an ancient craft and is alive and well in the hands of Sydney Sleadd and her band The Swarm. Their new single is called "Bayou" and tells the story of a woman who catches her man cheating and shoots him down. She then escapes to the swampy Bayou to hide from the Law with no regrets. It's a graphic tale told through a fun Cajun beat with Country picking guitar and the energetic surf-rock sound the band has perfected. More singles are on the way but for now check out "Bayou" and catch them live at The Mag Bar on June 6, 2025 with Nowhere Fast and Ducksmithson, 8 pm.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
