Kentucky's Kelsey Waldon shares new single from upcoming album Every Ghost

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 18, 2025 at 1:25 PM EDT
Kelsey Waldon
Courtesy of Oh Boy Records
Kelsey Waldon

Singer songwriter Kelsey Waldon is from Ballard County, KY. She's about to release her sixth album called Every Ghost on June 20, 2025. She just shared the first single called "Tiger Lilies" which is a lovely tune about her beloved grandmother who would stop her giant white Cadillac on any roadside to dig up a plant she'd like to have in her garden. Surrounding a Crepe Myrtle in her backyard were hundreds of Tiger Lilies. After she passed, Kelsey took some of those flowers and planted them in her garden as a tribute to her grandmother hence the title and subject of the new song.

Kelsey is a great storyteller as was John Prine so it's easy to see why she was the first signee to his label Oh Boy Records in 15 years back in 2019. Since then she has toured with Tyler Childers, Robert Earl Keen, and Lucinda Williams to name a few. About the new album Kelsey says “True outlaw shit is sticking to your guns, and I feel like I’m doing that. I’m not saying I’m unbreakable, but I feel almost unbreakable. I’ve already hurt the worst that I could and lived to tell the story. We can be thankful for our ghosts."

Check out the official video for "Tiger Lilies" below.

Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
