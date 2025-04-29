© 2025 Louisville Public Media

"I would never write that song now. It's too dark." Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe on "The Freshmen" and other topics

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 29, 2025 at 12:12 PM EDT
Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe
Photo by Laura Shine for LPM
Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe

Right before April's Waterfront Wednesday show, I got to speak with Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe. Not only is he a great musician, he's also a public speaker who tells his story of playing in filled stadiums in the 1990s to house concerts when the money ran out. Doing his art and connecting with fans no matter the venue, became a humbling experience and the way back to loving being a musician again. Brian also talked about playing for kids vs. adults among other subjects. He also did a fantastic acoustic version of their biggest hit "The Freshmen".

We also featured the song "Forever Reaching" from the 2021 album Threads.
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
