"I would never write that song now. It's too dark." Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe on "The Freshmen" and other topics

Right before April's Waterfront Wednesday show, I got to speak with Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe. Not only is he a great musician, he's also a public speaker who tells his story of playing in filled stadiums in the 1990s to house concerts when the money ran out. Doing his art and connecting with fans no matter the venue, became a humbling experience and the way back to loving being a musician again. Brian also talked about playing for kids vs. adults among other subjects. He also did a fantastic acoustic version of their biggest hit "The Freshmen".

We also featured the song "Forever Reaching" from the 2021 album Threads.