© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Interesting literary references abound in new single from Comforter in "Fly You Fools"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 27, 2025 at 10:51 AM EDT
Comforter
Photo by Jenni Harper Young
Comforter

It's been a while since we heard from Louisville band Comforter but they are back with a great new single called "Fly You Fools" and hope it'll get the ball rolling again. I asked them about the inspiration for the new song:

"The song was inspired by a moment on a honeymoon flight where we literally just flew above the storm we were in. It was interesting, almost comical to consider a solution could be that simple. As much as I can appreciate a head on approach, navigating difficult moments doesn’t always need to be straight through them.

It was also inspired by a speech given from Edmond Dantès to Albert de Morcerf in The Count of Monte Cristo. “ Life is a storm, my young friend. You will bask in the sunlight one moment, be shattered on the rocks the next. What makes you a man is what you do when that storm comes. You must look into that storm and shout as you did in Rome. Do your worst, for I will do mine!”

The title comes from a line that Gandalf says after his more famous line “You shall not pass” in the Lord of the Rings. It was recorded at The Church of Wax, which is former member Cadillac Young’s studio. "

Comforter is:
Cameron Cousins - Guitar/vocals 
Adam Duffy - Guitar 
Brandon Young - Bass/vocals 
Mike Higdon - Drums 

The new song "Fly You Fools" is now streaming.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.