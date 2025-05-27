Interesting literary references abound in new single from Comforter in "Fly You Fools"

It's been a while since we heard from Louisville band Comforter but they are back with a great new single called "Fly You Fools" and hope it'll get the ball rolling again. I asked them about the inspiration for the new song:

"The song was inspired by a moment on a honeymoon flight where we literally just flew above the storm we were in. It was interesting, almost comical to consider a solution could be that simple. As much as I can appreciate a head on approach, navigating difficult moments doesn’t always need to be straight through them.

It was also inspired by a speech given from Edmond Dantès to Albert de Morcerf in The Count of Monte Cristo. “ Life is a storm, my young friend. You will bask in the sunlight one moment, be shattered on the rocks the next. What makes you a man is what you do when that storm comes. You must look into that storm and shout as you did in Rome. Do your worst, for I will do mine!”

The title comes from a line that Gandalf says after his more famous line “You shall not pass” in the Lord of the Rings. It was recorded at The Church of Wax, which is former member Cadillac Young’s studio. "

Comforter is:

Cameron Cousins - Guitar/vocals

Adam Duffy - Guitar

Brandon Young - Bass/vocals

Mike Higdon - Drums

The new song "Fly You Fools" is now streaming.