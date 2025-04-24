Fast Horses, Fast Hearts, and The Illusions In Between in "Kentucky Mirage" by Valerie Celeste Bruce

A new song by native Louisvillian Valerie Celeste Bruce just dropped in time for the 151st Kentucky Derby which happens on May 3, 2025. But as we all know, most of the culture around the Derby isn't about horses or a horse race: it's about parties, fashion, food, drink, and sometimes meeting someone who turns your world upside down. All of that is captured in her new song "Kentucky Mirage", a catchy tune about new love found at a Derby Eve party. We asked Valerie to tell us more about herself and the new song:

"I’m Valerie Celeste Bruce – Louisville native, former head of BBC Studios here in the U.S.., and longtime music lover stepping out with my own debut project. My new single, “Kentucky Mirage” just dropped April 11th in time for Derby – it’s a dreamy, romantic track that draws on my upbringing in Louisville and the spectacle of the Derby as both the backdrop and metaphor.

After years producing shows like Dancing with the Stars, I decided to flip the script and step into the artist role myself – recording for the first time at 50 and performing live for the first time at 51. “Kentucky Mirage” is part of an album that explores transformation and self-knighting, but this track is pure Kentucky energy: fast horses, fast hearts, and all the illusions in between."

"Kentucky Mirage" is now streaming everywhere. By the way, it goes very well with a Mint Julep!