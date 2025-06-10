Sam Tabor set the skateboard aside to make a great new album

Sam Tabor is from Louisville, KY. and has made most of his living from being a YouTube star. But his videos were about skateboarding and gaming vs. his other passion which is music. He has long dreamed of making a full length album and that day has finally come. The new album is called I Hope They Set You Free and will be released on June 20, 2025. Sam worked with producer and former drummer for Wilco, Ken Coomer in Nashville. The result is a dynamic mix of upbeat pop and beautiful ballads. Sam performed two songs from the album for us with "Twist The Knife" and "It's Enough For Me".