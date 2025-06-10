© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Sam Tabor set the skateboard aside to make a great new album

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 10, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT
Sam Tabor in the 91.9 WFPK studio
Laura Shine for LPM
Sam Tabor in the 91.9 WFPK studio

Sam Tabor is from Louisville, KY. and has made most of his living from being a YouTube star. But his videos were about skateboarding and gaming vs. his other passion which is music. He has long dreamed of making a full length album and that day has finally come. The new album is called I Hope They Set You Free and will be released on June 20, 2025. Sam worked with producer and former drummer for Wilco, Ken Coomer in Nashville. The result is a dynamic mix of upbeat pop and beautiful ballads. Sam performed two songs from the album for us with "Twist The Knife" and "It's Enough For Me".

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
