Music Festival Season Has Begun with Enchanted Mayhem This Saturday 5-10-25

The 2025 music festival season has begun with the local Enchanted Mayhem Music Festival this Saturday, May 10, now in its 4th year at The Enchanted Forest & Music Hall in New Albany, Indiana. The popular event is organized in part by Joe Bowers who is also a member of the band The Low Glow. We asked Joe to tell us a bit of background on the festival and anything else we should know:

"The festival originated in 2022 as a way to bring together all the amazing local "jam scene" bands. We have an incredible amount of supremely talented local musicians that I love and I've always loved bringing people together, so it just made sense. I wanted to bring together people that just want to listen to great music and have a good time. There's always a lot of dancing and laughing at these events and also a lot of musical magic. These past 2 years I've expanded to adding a couple of regional favorites that come to town often and the fest has grown every year. We've got a vendor village and food on site. It's a wonderful venue with 2 stages and we use them both for non-stop music, but no overlapping sets so you don't miss a note."

See the schedule and lineup and checkout a curated playlist of the bands below.

Gates at 2PM Music from 3PM-1AM

$30 advance

$35 DOS

More info on tickets here.

J. Bowers Enchanted Mayhem Lineup