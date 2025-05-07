© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Music Festival Season Has Begun with Enchanted Mayhem This Saturday 5-10-25

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:11 AM EDT
Enchanted Mayhem Music Festival 2025
The 2025 music festival season has begun with the local Enchanted Mayhem Music Festival this Saturday, May 10, now in its 4th year at The Enchanted Forest & Music Hall in New Albany, Indiana. The popular event is organized in part by Joe Bowers who is also a member of the band The Low Glow. We asked Joe to tell us a bit of background on the festival and anything else we should know:

"The festival originated in 2022 as a way to bring together all the amazing local "jam scene" bands. We have an incredible amount of supremely talented local musicians that I love and I've always loved bringing people together, so it just made sense. I wanted to bring together people that just want to listen to great music and have a good time. There's always a lot of dancing and laughing at these events and also a lot of musical magic. These past 2 years I've expanded to adding a couple of regional favorites that come to town often and the fest has grown every year. We've got a vendor village and food on site. It's a wonderful venue with 2 stages and we use them both for non-stop music, but no overlapping sets so you don't miss a note."

See the schedule and lineup and checkout a curated playlist of the bands below.

Gates at 2PM Music from 3PM-1AM
$30 advance
$35 DOS
More info on tickets here.

Enchanted Mayhem Lineup
The Mayhem Schedule
