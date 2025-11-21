Prepare your ears for sublime harmonies and songwriting from the band Marfa

Denver, Colorado is lucky to have the band Marfa based in their town. But Louisville was lucky to have them come by our studio and perform a couple of songs for us live on the air. Marfa is Bryce Menchaca and Kellen Wall who met in a songwriting class in college and went on to form their band. Things have taken off pretty quickly for them and deservedly so as the music they've been putting out is immediately likeable and catchy. And it doesn't hurt that their voices and guitar playing are extremely complimentary of each other. They are regularly compared to the artists of the Laurel Canyon Sound from the mid-1960s to mid-1970s, a sublime fusion of folk, rock, and country like bands such as The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, The Eagles, and CSNY. They performed their singles "Daisy" and "Little Miss Two Time". You can also watch the offical music videos for each, below.