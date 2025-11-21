© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Prepare your ears for sublime harmonies and songwriting from the band Marfa

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published November 21, 2025 at 11:35 AM EST
Marfa on 91.9 WFPK
Laura Shine for LPM
Marfa on 91.9 WFPK

Denver, Colorado is lucky to have the band Marfa based in their town. But Louisville was lucky to have them come by our studio and perform a couple of songs for us live on the air. Marfa is Bryce Menchaca and Kellen Wall who met in a songwriting class in college and went on to form their band. Things have taken off pretty quickly for them and deservedly so as the music they've been putting out is immediately likeable and catchy. And it doesn't hurt that their voices and guitar playing are extremely complimentary of each other. They are regularly compared to the artists of the Laurel Canyon Sound from the mid-1960s to mid-1970s, a sublime fusion of folk, rock, and country like bands such as The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, The Eagles, and CSNY. They performed their singles "Daisy" and "Little Miss Two Time". You can also watch the offical music videos for each, below.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.