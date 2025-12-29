Casey Powell & Monster Crew Wow Us Before Their Show at WFPK's New Year's Eve Bash

WFPK is about to throw one heck of a party this New Year's Eve 2025 to celebrate 20 years of DJ Matt Anthony's Friday Night Soundclash which airs every Friday from 7-11pm. We are also celebrating the final hours of our parent company Louisville Public Media's 75th Anniversary. In honor of those two big events, the party and show will take place at The Louisville Palace in the beautiful Faces Lobby with lots of live music, cocktails, dancing, and a live broadcast starting at 8pm on December 31, 2025 as we ring in 2026. Louisville multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, producer and all round creative Casey Powell and his band Monster Crew are part of the line-up and graced our studio with a searing performance before the big gig.

Join us for great music from DJ Matt Anthony, N8VS, Casey Powell & Monster Crew, Otis Junior with The Jesse Lees, Carly Johnson with full band and a few surprises— all broadcast live as we party the night away in Louisville’s most beautiful event venue. Party with an all Louisville lineup and shop the pop-up Matt Anthony's Record Shop & Art Gallery featuring gig posters of Matt Anthony’s 20 plus years in Louisville’s music scene plus his drawings and paintings. Help us ring in 2026 with a soulful, funky good time! Get tickets here.