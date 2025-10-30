Maia Sharp Brings Heart and Honesty to WFPK: on "Tomboy", Nashville, and the Art of Songwriting

Maia Sharp has been a friend to WFPK since her first album Hardly Glamour from 1997. Since then, she has put out several albums and worked as a songwriter for many years. Her songs have been covered by Bonnie Raitt, Art Garfunkel, Keb Mo, The Chicks, Tricia Yearwood, and even Cher! among many others. Her new album called Tomboy finds her thinking about her past and wanting to get back to that fierce kid who knew who she was and didn't let society norms dissuade her from being herself. In our recent WFPK Members Only Show, Maia perormed 4 songs and shared many stories about living in Nashville vs. L.A., the new album, and hearing others' versions of songs she wrote. Below, you can see the two videos of the song "Tomboy" that she mentioned in the interview with host Laura Shine.

Photo by Laura Shine for LPM Maia Sharp