© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Maia Sharp Brings Heart and Honesty to WFPK: on "Tomboy", Nashville, and the Art of Songwriting

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:36 PM EDT
Maia Sharp at WFPK
Photo by Laura Shine for LPM
Maia Sharp at WFPK

Maia Sharp has been a friend to WFPK since her first album Hardly Glamour from 1997. Since then, she has put out several albums and worked as a songwriter for many years. Her songs have been covered by Bonnie Raitt, Art Garfunkel, Keb Mo, The Chicks, Tricia Yearwood, and even Cher! among many others. Her new album called Tomboy finds her thinking about her past and wanting to get back to that fierce kid who knew who she was and didn't let society norms dissuade her from being herself. In our recent WFPK Members Only Show, Maia perormed 4 songs and shared many stories about living in Nashville vs. L.A., the new album, and hearing others' versions of songs she wrote. Below, you can see the two videos of the song "Tomboy" that she mentioned in the interview with host Laura Shine.

Maia Sharp
Photo by Laura Shine for LPM
Maia Sharp
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.