Cait Justice is from a small town but is making a big splash with debut album, Angel Teeth

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
Cait Justice
SonaBlast Records
Cait Justice

I've been thinking about artists who come from small towns and make huge waves with their music. A couple of examples would be Dolly Parton from Pittman Center, Tennessee, or Loretta Lynn from Butcher Holler, Kentucky. They are two of the most famous women in Country Music and both built empires out of many number 1 songs. There are many examples of this and I couldn't help but think about it again when I met Cait Justice from Pikeville, Kentucky who now lives in Louisville. She's a really strong songwriter and I was very impressed considering she just released her debut album called Angel Teeth. Upon first listen, it seemed like she was an old pro and an old soul. She told me Louisville is the biggest city she's ever lived in and that she took her first flight on an airplane just this year. Also, since moving here, she's found lots of welcoming musicians at The Monarch Music and Arts Community on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, a place to network and exchange creative ideas and perform. And it is the place where she has honed her craft as a songwriter and guitarist too. She was recently signed to sonaBlast! Records who released her new album. She was a delight to talk with and I hope you also enjoy getting to know Cait and hearing a new song she premiered on WFPK live and one from the record called "Angel Teeth".

And here's the official music video for her song called "Lovesong"
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
