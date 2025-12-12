© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Over The Rhine plays Holiday Songs they call "Reality Christmas" in the WFPK studio

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 12, 2025 at 11:08 AM EST
Ohio duo Over The Rhine visited the WFPK studio before their annual Acoustic Christmas show at the Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theater. Karin Bergquist and Linford Dettweiler have been making music together at least since the early 90s. Wait, make that "gorgeous music" together. They also generously donated signed concert posters and autographed copies of their album Blood Oranges In The Snow for a few lucky WFPK members to enjoy. They performed "My Father's Body" and "We're Gonna Pull Through".

Listen to "Blood Oranges In The Snow" below.

