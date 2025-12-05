A New Holiday Song from Dyan That Will Soothe The Soul

Alexis Marsh of the band Dyan is the main singer and songwriter and recently released a beautiful song for the holidays called "Holiday For A Baby Born Peacefully". According to Alexis that's what Christmas really boils down to for her. She and her good friend cellist Ben Sollee visited the WFPK studio and played the song for us live, talked about living up the road in Cincinnati, her life in L.A. where she composed music for film, TV, and video games, and Dyan's latest album called Midwest.

We also played the title track from the album Midwest.

The official music video for "Holiday For A Baby Born Peacefully".