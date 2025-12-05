© 2025 Louisville Public Media

A New Holiday Song from Dyan That Will Soothe The Soul

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:43 AM EST
Alexis Marsh from Dyan with Ben Sollee
Laura Shine for LPM
Alexis Marsh from Dyan with Ben Sollee

Alexis Marsh of the band Dyan is the main singer and songwriter and recently released a beautiful song for the holidays called "Holiday For A Baby Born Peacefully". According to Alexis that's what Christmas really boils down to for her. She and her good friend cellist Ben Sollee visited the WFPK studio and played the song for us live, talked about living up the road in Cincinnati, her life in L.A. where she composed music for film, TV, and video games, and Dyan's latest album called Midwest.

We also played the title track from the album Midwest.

The official music video for "Holiday For A Baby Born Peacefully".
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
