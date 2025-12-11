© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Fiona Prine talks about the new concert film honoring her late husband, John Prine on WFPK

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:58 PM EST
It was a real pleasure to speak with Fiona Prine on the new film about her late husband John Prine called You Got Gold: A Celebration of John Prine. Fiona is the producer of the concert film and in our conversation, she talked about the making of the film and the many artists who contributed to the tribute such as Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Lyle Lovett, Tyler Childers, and many more. She also talked about how much John loved Kentucky where he spent most of his childhood summers at his Grandparents who lived in Muhlenberg County. You Got Gold will show at The Speed Cinema on Dec. 20 & 21 at 12:30 pm both days with new shows added on Dec. 27 & 28 at 1 pm each day. Below is the official trailer for the film.
Music WFPKArts and Culture
