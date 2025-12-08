JD McPherson talks Robert Plant, Jessica Simpson, and making holiday music on WFPK's Members Show

Musician and producer JD McPherson and his guitarist Doug Corchran visited the our performance studio recently for a WFPK Members Show and delighted us with a few original holiday songs from his album Socks. We also talked about his work with Robert Plant, who was his childhood guitar hero, and then about his role as producer for Jessica Simpson's new album. Below is the official music and lyric video for the title track to Socks. Happy holidays!