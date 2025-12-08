© 2025 Louisville Public Media

JD McPherson talks Robert Plant, Jessica Simpson, and making holiday music on WFPK's Members Show

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 8, 2025 at 12:47 PM EST
"Socks" is the holiday album from J.D. McPherson
J.D. McPherson
"Socks" is the holiday album from J.D. McPherson

Musician and producer JD McPherson and his guitarist Doug Corchran visited the our performance studio recently for a WFPK Members Show and delighted us with a few original holiday songs from his album Socks. We also talked about his work with Robert Plant, who was his childhood guitar hero, and then about his role as producer for Jessica Simpson's new album. Below is the official music and lyric video for the title track to Socks. Happy holidays!
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
