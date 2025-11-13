Hayes Carll has a "hard time being present" but immerses himself on new album We're Only Human and interview on WFPK

Singer/songwriter Hayes Carll stopped by the 91.9 WFPK studio before his show in Louisville and talked to me about his new album We're Only Human. It's his 10th record and like the other 9, it's filled with great storytelling and memorable melodies although this one is billed as more "introspective" than the rest. Hayes, in our interview, said he wrote more about his personal struggles on this album. He performed "Stay Here A While" and "Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle)" accompianied by his fiddle and mandolin player Noah Jeffries. We also talked about a song he recently did with Ben Chapman that was just released which is a cover of Willis Alan Ramsey's "Satin Sheets" you can listen to below.