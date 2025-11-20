© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Ben Kweller in the studio: "Music is the one thing that's been there for me my whole life"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published November 20, 2025 at 9:47 PM EST
Ben Kweller
Laura Shine for LPM
Ben Kweller

Musician Ben Kweller came by the 91.9 WFPK studio before his show at Headliners. He's been touring in support of his latest album Cover With Mirrors. The album was written after the loss of his 16 year old son Dorian who died in a tragic car accident in 2023. In our interview he talks about the power of music in his life, his beloved son who was also a musician known by the name ZEV, and some of the musicians he worked with on this album including Waxahatchee, Flaming Lips, and Coconut Records. Also, listen for a special performance of the song "Trapped" and the story behind "Dollar Store".

