Louisville's Asian communities celebrate Lunar New Year with the Louisville Orchestra

Composer Oswald Huýnh is a Louisville Orchestra Creators Corps recipient, and we had an incredible chat about his work and time in Louisville. A community project is a necessary and important part of the Creators Corps process, and it seems Huýnh hit the ground running with his Lunar New Year Celebration.

A celebration indeed, there will be food and drinks from local vendors across the Asian diaspora as well as lantern-making and performances by Saw Peep, River Lotus Lion Dance, the Japan/American Society of Kentucky Yasakoi Dance, and musicians from the Louisville Orchestra. Huýnh spoke about the importance of representation, accessibility, and visibility for musicians of color in general, but specifically for Asian composers in Louisville's community. The program includes music by Texu Kim, Grace Ann Lee, Dylan Trân, and Wu Man.

In partnership with Crane House and the Louisville Orchestra, Oswald Huýnh will host a Lunar New Year Celebration tomorrow, February 8 at 6:30pm at Americana Community Center. It's free, open to the public, and a come-as-you-are event. RSVP and find out more about the event here.

