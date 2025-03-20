Montessori Field School students see LPM behind the scenes

Thanks to the generous support of the Fund for the Arts 5x5 program, Montessori Field School’s 1st through 4th grade students recently had the opportunity to visit Louisville Public Media. Community engagement is at the heart of our mission here at 90.5 WUOL, and in 2024, we introduced field trips as a new addition to our classroom outreach programs.

During their visit to LPM, students were given a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create the stories, sounds, and experiences that make up our broadcasts. From aspiring reporters and podcasters to future radio hosts, each student had the chance to explore the many paths a career in public media might take.

The field trip provided hands-on learning experiences in our production studios, where students engaged in activities like instrument-making, audio recording, and even crafting their own news stories. Throughout these activities, they gained valuable insights into the art and craft of radio, from journalism to photography to audio engineering. Listen above to hear their unique 90.5 WUOL Host personas. Below, students created a breaking news story with Giselle Rhoden of 89.3 WFPL.

Montessori Field School Newscast.mp3 Listen • 1:03

By inviting students into our studios, we hope to inspire the next generation of media creators, storytellers, and innovators. It’s a privilege to share the magic that happens behind the scenes of public media.

Find out more about our programming from the following links: Instrumental Partners, The Music Box podcast, Musical Explorations.

If you have any questions about education experiences, please email education@lpm.org. If you'd like to book an experience for your class, please fill out the Google form linked here.