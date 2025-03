Hey, young artists — it's your lucky day! (lucky week? 😉) We’ve got a few more spots available, so we’ve decided to EXTEND THE DEADLINE for this year’s showcase! You now have until 11:59 PM on Friday, March 28 to submit your video entry for round 2 audition consideration. We can't wait to hear from you!

Entry form and guidelines can be found at lpm.org/yas

Good luck!