© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Valerie Coleman infiltrates her hometown community

Louisville Public Media | By Kiana Del
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:41 PM EST

Composer and flutist Valerie Coleman returned to Louisville for a residency with the Louisville Orchestra. You have two chances to hear her Concerto for Orchestra - tomorrow morning, November 15 at 11am (be sure to show up early for a pre-concert coffee chat with our very own Daniel Gilliam) and Saturday evening, November 16 at 7:30pm. Both concerts will take place in Whitney Hall.

Valerie Coleman is such a delight, and it was an honor to share space with her in the WUOL studio. We could have talked for hours! We discussed how she feels about returning home, meeting Teddy Abrams in person for the first time, her masterclasses at the University of Louisville, and the depth in her Concerto for Orchestra. This concerto, like no other, is full of color, energy, and jazz-influence. Inspired by visual artist Jacob Lawrence's depiction of the Great Migration and the Black Renaissance, Coleman's concerto shows us a diverse future for classical music that reflects our community.

The Louisville Orchestra will play Valerie Coleman’s Concerto for Orchestra this Friday, November 15 at 11am and Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm in Whitney Hall.

Tags
Classical WUOL
Kiana Del
Kiana Del is the Engagement Manager for Music Education for LPM. Email Kiana at kdel@lpm.org.
See stories by Kiana Del
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.