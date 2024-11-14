Valerie Coleman infiltrates her hometown community

Composer and flutist Valerie Coleman returned to Louisville for a residency with the Louisville Orchestra. You have two chances to hear her Concerto for Orchestra - tomorrow morning, November 15 at 11am (be sure to show up early for a pre-concert coffee chat with our very own Daniel Gilliam) and Saturday evening, November 16 at 7:30pm. Both concerts will take place in Whitney Hall.

Valerie Coleman is such a delight, and it was an honor to share space with her in the WUOL studio. We could have talked for hours! We discussed how she feels about returning home, meeting Teddy Abrams in person for the first time, her masterclasses at the University of Louisville, and the depth in her Concerto for Orchestra. This concerto, like no other, is full of color, energy, and jazz-influence. Inspired by visual artist Jacob Lawrence's depiction of the Great Migration and the Black Renaissance, Coleman's concerto shows us a diverse future for classical music that reflects our community.

