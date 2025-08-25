© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Alejandro Escovedo: "It wasn't always fun, but it was always creative" on his latest album Echo Dancing

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:29 AM EDT
Alejandro Escovedo
Rock_7
Alejandro Escovedo

Opening for the Sex Pistols at their last show, hanging out with John Cale in the late 70s, playing in several notable bands, and still recording at 74, Alejandro Escovedo is a walking encyclopedia of rock and roll history. His latest album called Echo Dancing reinterprets songs from all of his eras as a musician from the 70s to present day. It was a joyful process but also painful at times as he revisited some songs born out of trauma. We talked about his history, the making of this record, how he's doing now, and his upcoming show at Headliners Music Hall on September 5. Below is a reinterpretation of his song "Castanets" which originally appeared on A Man Under The Influence from 2001 plus the original. Enjoy!
Tags
Performances & Interviews WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.