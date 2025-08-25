Alejandro Escovedo: "It wasn't always fun, but it was always creative" on his latest album Echo Dancing

Opening for the Sex Pistols at their last show, hanging out with John Cale in the late 70s, playing in several notable bands, and still recording at 74, Alejandro Escovedo is a walking encyclopedia of rock and roll history. His latest album called Echo Dancing reinterprets songs from all of his eras as a musician from the 70s to present day. It was a joyful process but also painful at times as he revisited some songs born out of trauma. We talked about his history, the making of this record, how he's doing now, and his upcoming show at Headliners Music Hall on September 5. Below is a reinterpretation of his song "Castanets" which originally appeared on A Man Under The Influence from 2001 plus the original. Enjoy!