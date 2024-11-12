Wu Fei brings a balance of tradition, experimentation, and exploration to Louisville

Monday, I had the pleasure of virtually sitting down with composer, singer, and master of the guzheng, Wu Fei, to talk about her time in Louisville this week. Wu Fei is a wealth of knowledge and we could have talked for hours! She told me about how mindfulness informs her musical practice, and how she approaches each opportunity to share her playing with listeners differently. We even talked about Bach's punk days...

You have two FREE opportunities to see Wu Fei in all her glory at the opening ceremony of the Festival of Faiths Opening Ceremony this Wednesday, Nov 13 at 5:30pm at the Cathedral of the Assumption alongside Will Oldham, the Praying Hands Quartet and students from the Louisville Academy of Music. Plus, a performance workshop at the Louisville Free Public Library’s main branch on Thursday, November 14 at 3:30.