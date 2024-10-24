The Louisville Civic Orchestra is telling American stories

On Wednesday, I had the pleasure of chatting with Adam Thomas about the Louisville Civic Orchestra's upcoming concert. This concert brings some much-needed perspective on what it means to be an American — from the Mississippi river to the old West, to the bluegrass of Kentucky.

These concerts are completely free! THIS Wednesday, October 30 at 7pm in Bellarmine University's Cralle Theatre and Saturday, November 2 at 3pm at Springdale Presbyterian Church. Find out more about the Louisville Civic Orchestra at louisvillecivicorchestra.org

Find the full transcript of this conversation here

