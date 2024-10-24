© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

The Louisville Civic Orchestra is telling American stories

Louisville Public Media | By Kiana Del
Published October 24, 2024 at 12:42 PM EDT
Louisville Civic Orchestra

On Wednesday, I had the pleasure of chatting with Adam Thomas about the Louisville Civic Orchestra's upcoming concert. This concert brings some much-needed perspective on what it means to be an American — from the Mississippi river to the old West, to the bluegrass of Kentucky.

These concerts are completely free! THIS Wednesday, October 30 at 7pm in Bellarmine University's Cralle Theatre and Saturday, November 2 at 3pm at Springdale Presbyterian Church. Find out more about the Louisville Civic Orchestra at louisvillecivicorchestra.org

Find the full transcript of this conversation here
Tags
Classical WUOL
Kiana Del
Kiana Del is the Engagement Manager for Music Education for LPM. Email Kiana at kdel@lpm.org.
See stories by Kiana Del
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.