Teddy's tenure continues

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published August 25, 2025 at 12:49 PM EDT
Teddy Abrams
Teddy Abrams

It was announced this morning that Teddy Abrams has extended his contract as Music Director for another three years, continuing through the 2027-2028 season.

Teddy says "Louisville is my home, and the Louisville Orchestra is my family."

Abrams has been undeniably influential in shaping the cultural identity of this city, from touring the LO across the Commonwealth, to performing a world premiere with Yo-Yo Ma in Mammoth Cave, to leading the orchestra in its first Grammy win, to genre-stretching collaborations with Jack Harlow, Jim James, and Rufus Wainwright, to launching the Creators Corps (the first composer residency of its kind in this country)... the list is impressively extensive.

Catch Daniel Gilliam's 2024 conversation with Teddy here.
Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the midday host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Atkinson

