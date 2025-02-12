What's up on Flicks at Four this Black History Month?

On 90.5 WUOL, we honor Black composers all year 'round, but for Black History Month, I've chosen some music I'm excited to share with you. If you tuned in last week, you heard a full week of scores by Michael Abels like Bad Education, Get Out, and NOPE. This is what you have to look forward to the rest of February...

This week, February 10-14:

Valentine's Day ain't for everybody, right? Don't worry, I've got themes of love, heartbreak, and longing.

Monday: "Love Theme" by Kathryn Bostic from Dear White People, 2014

Tuesday: "'Round Midnight" by Thelonius Monk from 'Round Midnight, 1986

Wednesday: "Scena" from Ernestine (from Chevalier, 2022) by Joseph Bologne, arranged by Michael Abels

Thursday: "Love is a Choice" by Kris Bowers from Bridgerton season one, 2020

Friday: "Love Theme" by Quincy Jones from The Getaway, 1972

February 17-21:

We lost a legend in 2024. This week, we'll honor the life and legacy of the great Quincy Jones.

Monday: "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" by Michael Jackson

Tuesday: "Medley: Postcard Signed "S"/Mendel Tails Elsa/Tickets to S" from Deadly Affair, 1967

Wednesday: "Main Title and Finale" from The Color Purple, 1985

Thursday: "Need to be Needed" from The Lost Man, 1969

Friday: "Thriller" by Michael Jackson

February 24-28:

As BHM comes to a close, we remember great change-makers and folks who fought for freedom in Black American history.

Monday: by Terence Blanchard from Harriet, 2019

Tuesday: by Tamar-kali from Shirley, 2024

Wednesday: by Jason Moran from Selma, 2014

Thursday: by Kathryn Bostic from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, 2019

Friday: by Terence Blanchard from Malcolm X, 1992

See any of your favorite movies or tunes in this lineup? Tune in and listen along! Flicks at Four, every weekday at 4pm on 90.5 WUOL. Happy Black History Month!