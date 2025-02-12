© 2025 Louisville Public Media

What's up on Flicks at Four this Black History Month?

Louisville Public Media | By Kiana Del
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:39 PM EST

On 90.5 WUOL, we honor Black composers all year 'round, but for Black History Month, I've chosen some music I'm excited to share with you. If you tuned in last week, you heard a full week of scores by Michael Abels like Bad Education, Get Out, and NOPE. This is what you have to look forward to the rest of February...

This week, February 10-14:
Valentine's Day ain't for everybody, right? Don't worry, I've got themes of love, heartbreak, and longing.
Monday: "Love Theme" by Kathryn Bostic from Dear White People, 2014
Tuesday: "'Round Midnight" by Thelonius Monk from 'Round Midnight, 1986
Wednesday: "Scena" from Ernestine (from Chevalier, 2022) by Joseph Bologne, arranged by Michael Abels
Thursday: "Love is a Choice" by Kris Bowers from Bridgerton season one, 2020
Friday: "Love Theme" by Quincy Jones from The Getaway, 1972

February 17-21:
We lost a legend in 2024. This week, we'll honor the life and legacy of the great Quincy Jones.
Monday: "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" by Michael Jackson
Tuesday: "Medley: Postcard Signed "S"/Mendel Tails Elsa/Tickets to S" from Deadly Affair, 1967
Wednesday: "Main Title and Finale" from The Color Purple, 1985
Thursday: "Need to be Needed" from The Lost Man, 1969
Friday: "Thriller" by Michael Jackson

February 24-28:
As BHM comes to a close, we remember great change-makers and folks who fought for freedom in Black American history.
Monday: by Terence Blanchard from Harriet, 2019
Tuesday: by Tamar-kali from Shirley, 2024
Wednesday: by Jason Moran from Selma, 2014
Thursday: by Kathryn Bostic from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, 2019
Friday: by Terence Blanchard from Malcolm X, 1992

See any of your favorite movies or tunes in this lineup? Tune in and listen along! Flicks at Four, every weekday at 4pm on 90.5 WUOL. Happy Black History Month!
