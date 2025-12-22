On Track in 2025: Revisiting our most memorable conversations

This year, we launched the civic and hyperlocal podcast “On Track.” Throughout 2025, we sat down with people who help shape life in Louisville and across Kentucky, including community leaders, artists, advocates, public officials and the neighbors whose stories reflect everyday life in our community.

We explored what it means to live, work, and belong in Louisville and across the state, from the pressures people are feeling right now to the culture, creativity, and civic work shaping what comes next.

These are some of the conversations that stood out to me as a host, and reminded me why staying “on track” with community, curiosity, and care matters.

As federal agencies moved forward with staffing reductions, we examined what the cuts could mean in Kentucky, where the federal government is the state’s largest employer. The conversation featured John Hetzel of AFGE Local 1133 and labor attorney Whitney Railey, who broke down potential impacts on workers, public services, and the legal challenges already underway.

We explored the origins of Louisville’s name, the long-running debate over how to pronounce it, and what language reveals about identity and place. Linguist Dr. Jennifer Cramer of the University of Kentucky helped unpack Kentucky dialects and how speech continues to evolve across the state.

During Women’s History Month, we looked back on the guests that have been honored on the Muhammad Ali Center’s Daughters of Greatness series and its mission to honor women working in philanthropy, activism, and social justice. Erin Herbert, senior vice president of operations at the Muhammad Ali Center, discussed how the program uplifts women’s leadership and impact throughout the year.

After the U.S. Department of Justice moved to dismiss proposed consent decrees with the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Minneapolis Police Department, we discussed what the decision could mean for police reform in Louisville. LPM’s managing editor of the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, Jake Ryan, and the news managing editor, Amina Elahi, discussed federal oversight, local control, and what comes next.

Faith and Food Week: Ramadan, Passover and Lent

We dedicated a week to exploring the role of food in religious traditions. Guests Dr. Muhammad Babar, Father Bill Hammer, and Rabbi Ben Freed discussed how food connects faith, identity, and community during Ramadan, Lent and Passover.

For National Make a Friend Day, we looked at the growing loneliness epidemic and why forming new connections has become more difficult. Conversations with Hannah Brosnan of Mental Health America of Kentucky and communication scholar Dr. Jeffrey Hall focused on how social isolation affects health and what helps people build meaningful friendships.

As tick populations and tick-borne illnesses continued to rise in Kentucky, we focused on what residents need to know to stay safe. Dr. Jonathan Larson and Matthew Vanderpool walked us through prevention, risk, and tick tracking across the state. The conversation delivered plenty of “eww” moments, along with the kind of curiosity that makes it hard to stop listening.

In Kentucky and across the country, people are still working to combat homelessness. We checked back in on reporting about the Arthur Street Hotel, a Louisville housing-first site focused on supporting people experiencing homelessness. LPM's city politics and government reporter Roberto Roldan and Vanderbilt professor Dr. Beth Shinn discussed what the reporting revealed, how this approach fits into broader efforts to address homelessness, and what research suggests makes housing interventions more effective.

After Louisville’s walls were filled with new murals and graffiti, we spoke with 2BUCK Invitational organizer Henry Cunningham about how the event grew from a grassroots jam into a major street art festival. The conversation explored how the festival brings artists from around the world to local neighborhoods, supports emerging and established creators, and sparks pride, curiosity and conversation through public art.

We spoke with author and festival organizer Michael Book about the origins of the Pope Lick Monster, why the legend persists and how organizers work to share the story responsibly, given the dangers of the trestle.