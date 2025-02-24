On Track: A closer look at Arthur Street Hotel’s approach to helping unsheltered Louisvillians
The 'housing first' model offers shelter without requiring guests to be substance free.
The number of people who don’t have stable housing is on the rise — nationally, and here in Louisville. And one facility, the Arthur Street Hotel, takes a somewhat unusual approach to helping them find shelter, stability, and opportunity. On this episode, we learn about what makes this model different from traditional shelters, and what the research says about whether it works.
