On Track Faith & Food Week: Ramadan and Eid

It’s Lent, Ramadan and soon it’ll be Passover; all observances that involve prayer, fasting and of course, delicious meals. So this week, “On Track” explores faith and food traditions. On this episode, Dr. Muhammad Babar joins us to talk about how Ramadan’s daily fasting symbolizes a recognition of those less privileged, and sets the scene for coming together to break each fast with family and friends.

On Track: Ramadan Listen