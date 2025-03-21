© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track Faith & Food Week: Ramadan and Eid

Published March 26, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

"We feel their pain and we try to share our bounties with them."

It’s Lent, Ramadan and soon it’ll be Passover; all observances that involve prayer, fasting and of course, delicious meals. So this week, “On Track” explores faith and food traditions. On this episode, Dr. Muhammad Babar joins us to talk about how Ramadan’s daily fasting symbolizes a recognition of those less privileged, and sets the scene for coming together to break each fast with family and friends.

On Track: Ramadan

On Track