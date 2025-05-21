On Track: Unpacking the Department of Justice's consent decree decision
LMPD will not be subject to a consent decree—so what's next for police reform in Louisville?
The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to dismiss Louisville’s proposed consent decree with LMPD. What does that mean for oversight, accountability, and the future of policing in our city? We sit down with LPM's Assistant News Director Amina Elahi and KyCIR's Managing Editor Jake Ryan to hash it out.
