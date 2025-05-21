© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: Unpacking the Department of Justice's consent decree decision

Published May 21, 2025 at 5:50 PM EDT
LMPD will not be subject to a consent decree—so what's next for police reform in Louisville?

The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to dismiss Louisville’s proposed consent decree with LMPD. What does that mean for oversight, accountability, and the future of policing in our city? We sit down with LPM's Assistant News Director Amina Elahi and KyCIR's Managing Editor Jake Ryan to hash it out.

On Track: Unpacking the DOJ's consent decree decision

